Japanese national dies after boat capsizes on Lake Chilwa

August 22, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times

A Japanese national has died on Lake Chilwa in Zomba after the boat he was sailing in capsized on Friday, police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Patricia Sipiliano

Police spokesperson for Zomba, Patricia Sipiliano said the 60-year-old Professor Ichiro Imai was a fisheries sociologist and was with a Malawian counterpart, John Juwawo, who was a fisheries officer.

According to the police, six passengers boarded a fisheries’ boat enroute to Chiguma and Ngotangota fishing centers to get information on an on-going research.

“The boat capsized between Ngotangota and Chiguma,” Sipiliano said.

Sources within police said funeral arrangements for the Japanese national are not known yet but confirmed that his family has been contacted.

