University Senior Lecturer condemns early marriages

Mzuzu University Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor Jaret Mhango, has strongly condemned early marriages in the country, urging students to aim higher as they dream of becoming meaningful citizens of Malawi.

Mhango was speaking at Mzuzu Government Secondary School (MZUGOSS) on Friday where she was Guest of Honour at a farewell ceremony of the Form 4 class of 2022.

Mhango, who is herself an alumnus of Mzuzu Government Secondary School, stressed that the age of 18 is not a mandate for girls to be forced into marriages before realising their dreams.

“Traditional leaders and all stakeholders should join hands in protecting both the boy and girl child especially from early and forced marriages.

“From the displays we have seen today, MZUGOSS is a place where a student is taught, inspired, transformed and nurtured in relation to the mission of the school. Writing MSCE is not the end of education.

“As a student, one should aim higher, work hard and become whatever they want to become. We cannot all be lecturers, we cannot all be lawyers, we cannot all be doctors; but certainly there is a place for everyone and hard work is the way to go,” remarked Mhango.

Headteacher of the school, Dan Mtonga, stressed on self discipline as another important pillar towards achieving one’s goal.

“We have time and again tried to instil discipline in our students and this school, like many other schools in this country, has sent people out there who can work further and become productive citizens of this country.

“As we saw in their displays, this school is capable of producing soldiers, medical practitioners, farmers, teachers, tailors and so on but discipline is of paramount importance,” said Mtonga.

Outgoing Head-boy for the school, Luke Zembele, told Nyasa Times that hard working teachers at the school are another enabling factor for one to do well in examinations after a four year stay at the school.

“Teachers here are hard working. The environment is very conducive for learning. Of course there some few challenges at the moment like lack of furniture, erratic power and water supply but such challenges should not be an excuse for one to fair poorly in national examinations,” explained Zembele.

Mzuzu Government Secondary School which enrols students from all corners of the country opened its doors in 1959 when the Headteacher and a bigger percentage of teachers were whites from England.

