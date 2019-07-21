July 20 slain protesters families fail to hold memorial service

Families of nine protesters who were mercilessly gunned down by the police in the north during the July 20, 2011 protests say they failed to hold the memorial service on Friday because of lack of money.

Police gunned down 20 protesters during the protests countrywide which were organised to show anger over late president Bingu wa Mutharika’s increasing dictatorial tendencies and intolerance.

Nine of the 20 killed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime came from the north.

Spokesperson for the families in the north Shadreck Ngulube said the families failed to raise K500, 000 for the yearly memorial service.

Instead, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters went to the graveyard of the slain protesters to clear the bush.

Gvernment spokesperson Mark Botomani refused to comment on the matter only saying that the families did not consult the government on the issue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :