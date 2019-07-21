Seodi White mum on women nude march

Flamboyant leader of the Forum for Concerned Women has refused to say when the women she had mobilized to march naked will take up to the streets to stop calls from sections of society for embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to step down.

Seodi White, chief director in the Public Sector Reforms Unit and leader of the Forum for Concerned Women, recently said women will march nude in the streets to stop men from harassing the MEC chair.

She said the march would take place if Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) continues to hold protests to force Ansah step down following the messy presidential election results.

“We have seen—since the violent demos started—that there is persistent calculated harassment and insulting of Justice Ansah as a woman. The abuse has become gendered in that gender abusive language has been used,” said White.

But when contracted on Saturday, White refused to comment on the matter, saying she would rather remain quiet on the issue.

Political scientist Ernest Thindwa said it was not true that men were forcing Ansah to resign from her position to resign because she is a woman, saying she is being forced to step down on governance issues.

White said she organised the solidarity march to call for a cessation of gender-based abuse against Justice Ansah, specifically, and women in general and to call for peace in the country.

She believes history will judge her accordingly.

