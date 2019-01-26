Jumani dies: Man who claimed to be Kamuzu’s son gone before DNA test

Jumani Johansson, a man who claimed to be son to former Malawi president Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s son, has died Saturday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in the commercial capital of Blantyre of a sudden illness.
According to information Nyasa Times has sourced, Jumani complained of body pains before being rushed to Mlambe Hospital.
“He was taken to the hospital [Mlambe] at around 11 o’clock pm yesterday before he was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital,” a report broadcast on Zodiak Radio said.
It is not yet clear about the cause of his death, but doctors at QECH confirmed Jumani had died, the report added.
Meanwhile, tributes pouring in through the social media have mostly described Jumani’s passing on as sad.
But some quarters have ruled out natural death suggesting foul play surrounding Jumani’s death.
Ken Kandodo, one of Kamuzu Banda’s relations, threatened that the family would take “drastic action” if Jumani insisted on his claims that he was the former president’s son.
Wrote LordDenning SC on his wall: “Today I checked the meaning of drastic on Google. It says: “something likely to have a strong or far-reaching effect; radical and extreme.”
Jumani returned to the country about a month ago and said that he wanted to use chiefs to prove he was really Kamuzu’s son.
The 40 year old said since he was deported from Malawi in 2011 for “overstay” he had been living in South Africa where he was recognized as a Malawian.
He said, this time around, he had come with his wife and daughter to stay.
And Senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu has repeatedly told local press that the claims are “senseless” saying “government knows our stand that Kamuzu had no family and left no child.”
Bingu anafa ngati Munthu wamba ali mu suit yake. Pofera nthawi zina salambula but nowadays we need to be checked for bb, diabetes, hiv etc. It’s only old age that can’t be checked. I would not be surprised if Goodall Gondwe and Arthur Peter Muthalika call it quits. Adyapo. Hitting 80 must be celebrated ngakhale amatiopseza with a tonne of bricks.
Autopsy is seriously needed before rushing to bury Jumani. Why should Malawi as a nation keep on being haunted by these Kamuzu mysteries? Let the nation know the truth.
Whoever they’re what do they gain by hiding the truth that would bring this to a proper conclusion?
To clear all speculations please allow thorough investigations over Juman. Beginning with all his claims up to his death.
John Tembo, kandondo kadzamila know the truth. All these wente away with kamuzus riches. No one knows how much wealth kamuzu left. We can’t see eve a single house belonging to kamuzu.. These people inherited. And any son to claim puts his life in danger. Danger weniweni. Anadya chuma chonseeeee cha kamuzuuuu. Human is not alone. Azibale take, angono ake awonekela pa liliro. Just wait. But for the killers, God do something
This needs forensics, an autopsy is needed, this may be a human right violation to have a life ( homicide), let’s keep Juman DNA so that the future governments can compare with Kamuzu DNA. We need to come to a sensible closure on this mystery as a nation. We need to straighten up our history.
Very tragic . Let justice prevail if indeed there was foul play and the words uttered by some quarters will come to haunt them .