Jumani dies: Man who claimed to be Kamuzu’s son gone before DNA test

Jumani Johansson, a man who claimed to be son to former Malawi president Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s son, has died Saturday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in the commercial capital of Blantyre of a sudden illness.

According to information Nyasa Times has sourced, Jumani complained of body pains before being rushed to Mlambe Hospital.

“He was taken to the hospital [Mlambe] at around 11 o’clock pm yesterday before he was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital,” a report broadcast on Zodiak Radio said.

It is not yet clear about the cause of his death, but doctors at QECH confirmed Jumani had died, the report added.

Meanwhile, tributes pouring in through the social media have mostly described Jumani’s passing on as sad.

But some quarters have ruled out natural death suggesting foul play surrounding Jumani’s death.

Ken Kandodo, one of Kamuzu Banda’s relations, threatened that the family would take “drastic action” if Jumani insisted on his claims that he was the former president’s son.

Wrote LordDenning SC on his wall: “Today I checked the meaning of drastic on Google. It says: “something likely to have a strong or far-reaching effect; radical and extreme.”

Jumani returned to the country about a month ago and said that he wanted to use chiefs to prove he was really Kamuzu’s son.

The 40 year old said since he was deported from Malawi in 2011 for “overstay” he had been living in South Africa where he was recognized as a Malawian.

He said, this time around, he had come with his wife and daughter to stay.

And Senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu has repeatedly told local press that the claims are “senseless” saying “government knows our stand that Kamuzu had no family and left no child.”

