Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe Water Board Alfonso Chikuni says his organisation is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that it continues to provide clean water this rainy season as one way of fighting cholera.

Some populous townships in the city have in the past rainy seasons been affected by cholera leading to avoidable deaths in some instances.

But speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Chikuni said this year the board will be working closely with Lilongwe City Council to make sure that cholera cases are minimised or do not occur at all.

He said.”This year we want to be proactive to make sure that we reducecases of cholera. As a board we will continue to provide clean water to our customers even during the rainy season when the cost of treating water is high. We have enough chemicals in our stock and Lilongwe residents should not despair.”

Lilongwe City Council Acting Chief Executive Officer Charles Kalemba and spokesperson Tamara Chafunya coud not be reached for their comment, but an official in the health department who asked for anonymity said efforts have been stepped up to make sure that all choler-on weigh bridges hot spots receive necessary attention in good time.

“There are some slums where cholera cases always occur every year and this year we will make sure that there should be no recurrence.

“Hygiene has even been scaled up in places like markets because that is where residents buy most of their food and if we slacken cholera can start from such places,” he added.

