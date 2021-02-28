Just for flying his sick child to Kenya, Malawi govt wanted Bushiri arrested: What if the arrest worked? 

After all immigration issues were done, and the air ambulance cleared, a word reached the desk of the immigration boss at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

The word was short, blunt and crude: “Block the Bushiris. Send their plane back.”

In a flush of a moment, the boss rushed to the desk, sees three worried people looking over a sickly child seen it a thread of drips on a stretcher.

The sick child is Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter, and the three are the guardians awaiting to board a chartered air ambulance, enroute to Kenya for further medical attention.

The boss, acting on the script of his masters, had to act inhumane and he did. In a flush, the mission was completed: Bushiris blocked from flying to Kenya.

As the worried three dazzled about where on earth was their crime as they, in tears, hurried to get the sickly child back in the clinic that referred her Kenya, another word quickly dropped on the desk of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Lilongwe.

The word, again, was short, blunt and crude: “Get warrant of arrest for Bushiri and his wife. They want to run away, arrest him and keep him locked.”

During that time, Bushiri was on the pulpit at his studios in Lilongwe. To him, his child was almost arriving at Jomo Kenyatta Airport in Nairobi, Kenya.

Well, soon after the service, Bushiri got the word: Your child has been blocked from travelling and she is back at the clinic, and, lo and behold, there is a warrant of arrest on your head.

Inside sources say, to all this, Bushiri shook his head, smiled and said: ‘Let’s go to the clinic, those who want to arrest me, will find me there. I have to be there for my child. God will punish me if I fail to save the gift of the child He gave me.”

So he went to the clinic and by Saturday morning, news was all over that his child has been blocked but no reasons given. Speculations were all over: those that hate him dusted of their conspiracies; those that adore him, stood with him.

On Sunday morning, a battalion of 30 police officers, heavily armed, stormed one of Prophet Bushiri’s houses—all geared up to execute the warrant of arrest.

If it wasn’t for his sharp lawyer, Wapona Kita, to interdict the police from effecting the warrant of arrest, Bushiri and wife would have been locked up by now.

It is in matters such as these where government takes rash decisions on its people and fails to explain them that differentiates responsible leadership from irresponsible ones.

Now, the government has cleared Bushiri’s daughter to fly to Kenya. No reasons have been given as to why they were blocked at first.

But, from inside sources, Nyasa Times know that the family was blocked because someone in government thinks Bushiri was shipping the kids outside so that he, again, runs away and join them.

Based on that foolish thinking, a warrant of arrest was issued and executed.

Now, what would government been saying today had Bushiri been locked? What argument will government advance at the inter-partes hearing on March 9?

Running government, Bakili Muluzi said, is a serious business. And, as Goodall Gondwe echoed, state matters are too delicate to be left in the hands of amateurs.

