Mzuzu vendors question PPEs from city council

Vendors in Mzuzu Bus Depot have questioned the integrity of Mzuzu City Council for giving them just a portion of a range of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) against the Coronavirus disease that was agreed between the two parties.

The vendors say out of a number of equipment that they were promised; only two pails have been presented to them.

Treasurer for the vendors, Corneciuos Kasambara, said the vendors are surprised with the development.

“We are very surprised to receive just two pails. On the form there were items like hand sanitizers, soap, masks, and stands for hand washing pails. We don’t know why this is the case. We are so disappointed with this development,” said Kasambara.

But commenting on the matter, Public Relations Officer for Mzuzu City Council, Macdonald Gondwe, told the local media that it is only buckets that were budgeted for.

“The budget that was presented to government was only for buckets and we presented the buckets to vendors at Mzuzu Bus Depot. We cannot suspect anyone to have mismanaged some of the protective equipment,” explained Gondwe.

The vendors argue that two buckets are not enough for the depot.

Protection from Covid-19 has become a pivotal thing in all public places since the disease was discovered in Wuhan, China in 2019.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!