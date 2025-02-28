Justice Delivered: Six Police Officers Jailed for Brutal Murder of Buleya Lule

The High Court in Lilongwe has delivered long-awaited justice in the brutal murder of Buleya Lule, with six police officers sentenced to lengthy jail terms for killing the suspect while in police custody.

Delivering the sentence, Justice Chifundo Kachale handed 20 years imprisonment to the first convict Paul Chipole, while Ikram Malata will serve 18 years for the murder charge.

Four others — Richard Kalawire, Innocent Wanda, Maxwell Mbidzi, and Abel Maseya — were each slapped with 15 years imprisonment for the same offence.

Justice Kachale described the killing as a gross abuse of power and said the court could not impose a separate sentence for the second count of causing grievous harm, as the torture directly led to Lule’s death.

While the State Prosecutor Dzikondianthu Malunda said they had hoped for a maximum sentence, he expressed satisfaction that justice had finally been served after years of public outcry.

This sentencing marks a historic stand against police brutality and sends a clear message that no one is above the law.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!