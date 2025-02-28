Maranatha Academy Shines as 336 Students Earn Public University Selection

Maranatha Academy Private School has once again cemented its academic dominance, with 336 out of 519 students selected to various public universities in the 2024/25 intake — a remarkable feat in the just-released selection by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

The school’s Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, expressed delight at the outstanding performance, attributing the success to the hard work, dedication, and teamwork among students, teachers, and parents.

“What makes this achievement more special is that we work with students who were not initially selected for secondary education, and we don’t conduct entrance exams. We inspire them to believe that they can make it — and they do. This selection is proof that with hard work and the right mindset, anything is possible,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga commended the students for their determination and encouraged them to embrace the next academic journey with confidence.

At a time when access to education for girls remains a challenge, Maranatha has also emerged as a beacon of girl child empowerment, with female students among the top performers.

“Our girls have shown that, given equal opportunities, they can excel just like their male counterparts. This aligns with our mission to promote quality education for all and empower the girl child,” he added.

Kaonga further emphasized that empowering girls through education is key to breaking the cycle of poverty and driving sustainable development.

Out of 24,582 applicants nationwide, 12,819 students have secured places in public universities — 7,627 male and 5,202 female, according to NCHE.

