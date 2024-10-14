Justice for the Fallen: CDEDI plans demos to demand Chakwera institute Commission of Inquiry on the plane crash

In a bold move that could shake the very foundations of Malawi’s leadership, the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has declared its intent to hold peaceful demonstrations on October 24, 2024, demanding accountability for the tragic military plane crash that claimed nine lives, including Vice-President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and former First Lady Dr. Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri.

As millions continue to grapple with the shocking loss, CDEDI’s announcement comes on the heels of widespread discontent over the government’s handling of the investigation. The preliminary report by the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation has left many feeling unsatisfied, sparking an urgent call for a comprehensive and independent inquiry into the circumstances of the crash. “We want answers, and we want them now,” declares Overton Jere, CDEDI’s representative. “The families of the victims deserve closure, and the nation deserves transparency.”

The upcoming protests follow a two-week ultimatum issued to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on September 18, 2024, demanding he take action. With no response and increasing pressure from various quarters—including the UTM Party and bereaved families—the patience of the Malawian people is wearing thin. “It feels like our grief is being dismissed. How many more lives must be lost before our leaders act?” asks a concerned citizen.

The demonstration is set to begin at 09:30 AM at the Lilongwe Community Ground, winding through key locations before culminating at the Lilongwe District Council offices. Protesters will don red and black attire, symbolizing mourning and unity, while a candle-lighting ceremony will serve as a poignant reminder of those lost. “This is not just a protest; it’s a demand for justice,” emphasizes Jere.

CDEDI has made it clear that this rally is a constitutional right, intended as a notification rather than a request for permission. This assertion reinforces the notion that the citizens of Malawi are ready to reclaim their voice and demand accountability from their government. “We will not be silenced,” asserts Jere. “Our leaders must understand that the public’s trust is on the line.”

As the day approaches, the urgency of CDEDI’s call for justice resonates throughout the nation. With emotions running high and a demand for truth echoing in the streets, the demonstration is set to be a pivotal moment in Malawi’s quest for transparency and accountability. The question remains: Will the government listen, or will the voices of the people continue to be ignored? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Malawians are ready to march for their fallen leaders and demand the answers they deserve.

