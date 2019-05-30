Justice Kachale says forum to enhance national leadership, challenge split mindset of most Christians

South Africa’s Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will join two exceptional Malawians, Reverend Dr. Zacc Kawalala of Word Alive Ministries International and Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale, a Judge in the High Court of Malawi as motivational speakers during this year’s Dynamic Leaders and Gatekeepers Forum to be held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on June 14-15.

To be held under the theme ‘Leadership and Faith in Our World’, the conference bids to enhance wholesome leadership in Malawi as it coincides with the newly-elected government following the May, 21 tripartite elections.

According to the organizers, DLGF supports professionals in leadership positions by reinforcing integrity and professionalism in a morally challenged society.

“Specifically, DLGF helps identify and analyze multi-sectoral challenges affecting the workplace in general; empowers and supports individuals to stand for, display and uphold acceptable professional standards and ethics in the workplace and enhances patriotism from individuals and institutions,” says DLGF in a press statement.

“The forum has created seven circles of influence called gates and these include; Government, Business & Economics, Health, Science & Technology, Family & Education, Church, Sports, Arts & Entertainment and Media & Communication.

“In these gates, professionals with relevant skills identify issues, discuss them and find solutions with the involvement of respective stakeholders.

“Organized in a format that combines structured and practical interactive sessions, this forum is guaranteed to provide change to worldview perceptions.

“Since DLGF 2019 coincides with the newly-elected government following the May, 21 tripartite elections, the change that Malawians are looking for is attainable through shaping those in leadership and this year’s DLGF has been specially designed to challenge the leaders to exercise integrity as they execute their duties whether in public or private space to ensure that the country moves forward.”

Launched in 2015, DLGF was born out of a burning desire to provide a platform through which a network of leaders of integrity would be created to impact the wider society.

Having held the position of Chief Justice of South Africa since September 2011, Justice Mogoeng is also the head of the Judicial Service Commission, the Chancellor of University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The host speaker, Reverend Dr. Kawalala the general overseer of Word Alive Ministries International and also the Managing Director of Mkokomo Ltd, a water bottling company under WAMI. He also serves as the Chairman of the Ethics Peace and Justice Commission of the Evangelical Association of Malawi.

He is a Faculty member and Alumni of Haggai Institute for Advanced Leadership Training, a Trustee on the TNM Mobile Money Board of Trustees and a Board Member of the Healing Jesus Crusade of Light House Chapel in Ghana.

Justice Dr. Kachale currently chairs the Malawi Judiciary Training Committee, sits as a Commissioner in the Judicial Service Commission and also chairs the Board of Trustees of Reach Trust.

In an interview,. Kachale said the main aim of the Forum is to challenge the split mindset of most Christians between the so called “sacred” and “secular” aspects of life.

“This false dichotomy has proven to be a great inhibitor to effective “salt and light” Christian living as believers literally live a double life between what they claim to believe and how they conduct life affairs in the marketplace (public square).

“It’s hoped that by challenging Christians (especially leaders) to begin to function within their different fields of engagement on the basis of their foundational tenets of faith (of integrity, love, justice, fairness etc) they would become a very potent force for radical social changes and enduring socioeconomic transformation.

“As such, DLGF seeks to inspire participants (drawn from all churches and various professional fields and business) to explore practical ways of translating their values into realistic and innovative solutions that can address the glaring gap for morally effective and strong leadership which has befallen our society.

“Thus we believe that questions of morality in civic office, integrity in public life, excellence in service delivery as well as ethical business enterprise can best be addressed if Christians can learn to translate dogma into everyday practice.

“The upcoming event would seek to interrogate the link between faith and our role as Christian leaders in our present world with its multiplicity of challenges. Does our belief in Eternal Divine Accountability, for example, have any bearing on how we function when handling public resources/ handle business transactions or pursue various careers and opportunities as social or business entrepreneurs?

“Could faith affect our response to corruption, immorality, impunity, injustice and other social ills and what kind of society would we help garner if we began to shine our light in the various spheres of socioeconomic engagement we find ourselves in?” he said.

DLGF 2019 is expected to draw its delegates from government, the church, civil society and the business sector.

