Virginity Policy premier at Crossroads Hotel

A new local film Virginity Policy will be premiered Saturday from 1:30 pm and evening from 6:30 pm at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

The film, co-produced by Sir Ian Evance Chisekula and Harold Chimangamsasa, is about a young woman who wants to marry a prince but is facing opposition from the royal family and her foster parents.

Chisekula told Malawi News Agency that the film depicts problems that young lovers face when parents disapprove their intention to marry.

“Virginity Policy depicts a story of a modern Ngoni Kingdom setting packed with Malawian culture,” he said.

Chisekula said production of the film has been a long journey from 2016.

“It hasn’t been easy to complete considering that in 2013 we failed to complete another production due to lack of support from the corporate world.

“The first movie ended in vain; this is a new production which was started in 2016, with joint efforts of my co-producer Harold Chimangamsasa,” Chisekula said.

The 138 minute film features actors Chisekula, Chimangamsasa and young lady Moonshina. Others include those from the recently released film The Boy who Harnessed the Wind, namely, Edwin Chonde and Kelvin Ng’oma.

Chisekula, who is also director of the film, said the afternoon show will run from 1:30 to 3:30 pm followed by an evening show from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

“Virginity Policy has been thoroughly censored by the Malawi Censorship Board; it has no scenes of nudity and is fit to be viewed by all age groups including under 18 children,” he said.

Meanwhile, Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) president Ezaius Mkandawire has commended the producers and asked stakeholders to support and invest in the film industry for it to grow.

He said Malawians have potential to develop the country through the film industry.

“Film makers need government support to grow further and reap the fruits of their creative work.

“We advocate for more support and commend those people that take courage to produce films and initiate the growth of the industry,” Mkandawire said.

