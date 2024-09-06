Justice minister Mvalo gives keynote address at Malawi International Arbitration Symposium

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo on Thursday gave a keynote address at Malawi International Arbitration Symposium 2024 in Lilongwe that resonated with promise and vision.

This illustrious event was dedicated to championing the establishment of the Malawi International Arbitration Centre.

The minister underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering an environment conducive to both international and domestic arbitration.

He highlighted the pivotal role of arbitration in spurring economic growth and magnetizing investment.

Mvalo illuminated the government’s commendable strides in this noble endeavor, notably the enactment of the International Arbitration Act in 2024.

This landmark legislation harmonizes Malawi’s legal framework with the esteemed UNCITRAL Model Law, thereby positioning Malawi as a distinguished and trustworthy venue for the resolution of commercial and investment disputes through globally recognized model laws.

Acknowledging the formidable challenges that African arbitral institutions face—such as limited information, unfriendly arbitration laws, perceived corruption, and a modest market size—the minister’s tone was one of optimism and resolve.

He expressed a steadfast belief that the Malawi International Arbitration Centre can surmount these obstacles by cultivating credibility, establishing a robust arbitration mechanism, and nurturing a culture of arbitration within Malawi.

Mvalo called upon the private sector and professional bodies to rally behind this initiative.

He emphasized the imperative of a collective effort to ensure the triumph of the Malawi International Arbitration Centre.

The minister urged all participants to join hands in the quest to create a resilient and independent Arbitration Centre, a beacon of hope and justice for Malawi and beyond.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!