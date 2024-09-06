Chakwera seeks clean energy partnership with GEIDCO to invest in Malawi’s energy sector

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has appealed to the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organisation (GEIDCO) to invest in Malawi’s energy sector.

Speaking at GEIDCO headquarters in Beijing, China, President Chakwera encouraged partnership to deliver clean energy solutions in Malawi.

“Malawi has enormous potential to generate energy from solar, wind, and geothermal sources,” he said. “Your expertise could provide us with alternative sustainable power sources.”

President Chakwera emphasized that partnering with GEIDCO is crucial for Malawi to develop its energy sector using clean energy sources.

GEIDCO aims to build sustainable global energy interconnectivity to meet global power demand through an open international energy cooperation platform.

President Chakwera stressed that energy is critical for Malawi to realize its Vision 2063, driven through the ATM strategy (Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining).

A minimum electricity demand of 2,200 megawatts is necessary for mining, manufacturing, and domestic consumption.

“I invite GEIDCO to help us shift to a clean energy pro-growth model, ensuring universal energy access and unlocking economic growth,” he said.

GEIDCO Chairman Xin Baoan expressed readiness to collaborate with the Malawi government to create a better future.

Xin said his organisation is exploring opportunities to develop Malawi’s energy interconnections across various sectors.

The initiative aims to convert Malawi’s abundant resources into economic benefits, improving electrification and supporting the realisation of Malawi Vision 2063.

Malawi currently relies on hydropower from three power stations and has recently added solar-powered energy of 142MW.

