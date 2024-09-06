China seeks to boost Malawi’s trade and infrastructural development, Chakwera excited

President Lazarus Chakwera has expressed strong support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a solution to Malawi’s developmental challenges.

Speaking at a high-level meeting in Beijing, China, President Chakwera praised the BRI as a fitting solution to address longstanding developmental challenges facing Malawi.

The BRI, launched by China in 2013, seeks to enhance connectivity and cooperation by boosting trade, investment, and infrastructure development among countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa.

President Chakwera noted that the initiative has the potential to transition people and nations from poverty to prosperity.

“The Belt and Road Initiative is every developing nation’s dream come true,” he said, calling for urgent funding allocation to transport infrastructure development projects.

President Chakwera acknowledged the positive impact of the BRI on Africa since its inception.

He signaled a shift toward collaborative efforts in improving regional infrastructure, citing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) ratification.

“The People’s Republic of China is Africa’s best partner for creating necessary road and rail infrastructure,” he said.

President Chakwera urged China and African nations to engage in serious discussions and negotiations regarding the BRI.

He stressed the importance of exploring ways to facilitate Africa’s integration into a unified market.

“This is one of the legacies China should aim to establish in Africa,” he said.

The Malawi leader reinforced the belief that international cooperative efforts, especially those centered on the BRI, are essential for addressing Malawi’s and Africa’s developmental challenges.

