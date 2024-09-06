Stakeholders applaud govt for reviewing labour laws

Stakeholders in the labour sector has urged government to fast track the processes of reviewing some labour laws saying this is key to ensure there is a conducive working environment.

Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day workshop in Lilongwe to review country’s labour laws, Secretary General for Malawi Congress of Trade Union, (MCTU) Madalitso Njolomole said addressing challenges that employers face in various duties will help to promote decent work as this will act as a way of motivation.

“As previous reviews have failed to address the main challenges I think this is the right time for participants to take this opportunity seriously as the matters related to labour laws are dynamic and diverse.

The review is overdue and needs to speed up if people are to enjoy in their work places,” Njolomole said.

Meanwhile Principal Secretary in the ministry of labour, Chikondano Mussa who was the guest of honor, admitted that the review is indeed overdue and vowed also to take into consideration in reviewing the crucial labour laws affecting children in order to protect children from labour injustices.

Past President at Employers Consultative Association of Malawi, Emmanuel Banda feels the review will accommodate best practices at work places hence contributing towards the development of the country.

The workshop is being facilitated by the ministry of labour under EU funded programme dubbed at Zantchito skills for jobs programme which has been designed to create an enabling environment for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) as well as streathening related labour laws for the attainment of decent jobs and sustainable economic development.

The review is expected to phase out in December next year.

