Justice Mwaungulu says Court erred in ruling MEC incompetent

June 8, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 18 Comments

The outspoken and influential Supreme Court of Appeal  judge has faulted the Constitutional Court for declaring Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) incompetent, saying the court ‘misspoke.’

Justice Mwaungulu: The court erred 

In a comment he posted on his Facebook wall, Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu said MEC is part of the Judiciary-as a court or arbitration on ekectoral disputes.

“A court cannot say that another court is incompetent. A court can make mistakes-and I know of no court that does not. That goes to an error of law or judgment. It does not go to the competence of a court,” says Mwaungulu.

He says there was failure here to recognize and respect an inferior court to the High Court and Supreme Court by the latter courts.

The MEC commissioners that have left office are Justice Jane Ansah who resigned as chairperson,  Mary Nkosi, who proceeded on leave a couple of weeks ago ahead of the expiry of her contract, Elvey Ntafu, Moffat Banda, Yahaya M’madi,  the Reverend Clifford Baloyi and the Reverend Killion Mgawi.

But President has retained his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) representatives Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje  in the new MEC team from the previous embattled commission that presided over the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections whose presidential election was nullified over irregularities.

Mwaungulu was not part of the Supreme Court judges who upheld the Constitutional Court ruling which among other things, said MEC was incompetent.

The Judge was trapped in lockdown in the United Kingdom when the Supreme Court judges heard the elections case.

 

18
Leave a Reply

George
Guest
George

This is the no-nonsense Mwangulu who is why above the idiots who ruled in the presidential poll.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Edi
Guest
Edi

Mwayamba kumunyoza Mwaungulu lero? Mwaungulu is a respectable judge.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Verta
Guest
Verta

Kudos to Mwaungulu for speaking the TRUTH

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Bipl
Guest
Bipl

Mwaungulu is the only judge who is renowned for being open-minded. Osati nyansi za ma judge at Concourt and Supreme Court

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Yuou
Guest
Yuou

Mwaungulu is right in every respect. But the MCP and UTM social media brigade are mad people who never have any logic in their arguments. They have a one-track mind like supporters of a one party state. No wonder they have congregated under the violent MCP

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jerusalem Bible College
Guest
Jerusalem Bible College

I don’t think he is speaking as a Judge but am sure he is speaking as a DPP cadet

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Wawa
Guest
Wawa

We definitely need Judges like Dustin. Lawyers of substance. Uyu simunthu wamba. A Mwaungulu Ulemu wanu ku mpando

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Zoona
Guest
Zoona

This is the problem with Tonse alliance supporters. They are very undemocratic. Whoever thinks different from them is senseless. Just yesterday they were criticizing APM for insisting that something went wrong with the court’s delivery of judgement. You thought he is disrespectiful to the judiciary. Now one of the judges themselves tells you the same thing and now will you accuse him of being lawless too? The truth shall prevail. But our democracy is being undermined.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
H E Nyaphapi One
Guest
H E Nyaphapi One

‘The judge was trapped in lockdown ‘! Not true. The guy was sick and receiving medical care in the UK. I am being respectful as he is a justice (a proper one) but if it is true what has been written about his Facebook page, then it is a ‘blatant’ lie. The truth is that there is (was) GRAND CORRUPTION at MEC where Ms. Jane Ansah presided.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Wawa
Guest
Wawa

So if Mwaungulu was sick then what? Anybody can get sick. Nobody plans on it. I’m sure u will too when ur time comes. Plz don’t mock sick people. Kuno ndi kunja muzaziona..

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Truth pains
Guest
Truth pains

This judge is rubbish. He thinks he is a better court? He has just exposed his stupidity. Wadya bands. Umphawi unamukukuta Ku lockdown. Let him shut up his toilet. Where were you when chief justice Nyirenda was appointed if you had wisdom?

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
James Banda
Guest
James Banda

Don’t insult people, what evidence do you have that the facebook account is really his.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
