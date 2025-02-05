Justice Served! Facebook Predator Thokozani Charles Slapped with 21-Year Jail Term for Rape and Theft

In a landmark ruling that sends a powerful message against sexual violence and online deception, the Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has sentenced Thokozani Charles, 24, to 21 years in prison with hard labor for rape and theft.

Charles, a street vendor from Area 49, used Facebook as his hunting ground, posing as a wealthy South African businessman to lure a 27-year-old woman from Area 23 into his sinister trap. Within just two weeks of online interaction, he manipulated her with fake promises of marriage, only to unleash a horrific plan fueled by lies, threats, and cruelty.

The Crime:

Pretending to be back in Malawi, Charles spun an elaborate story about needing “rituals” to reclaim luxury cars supposedly seized by the Malawi Revenue Authority. Using a second fake identity—a so-called maid—he lured the unsuspecting woman to a lodge in Area 50. There, he forced her to participate in bogus “charm rituals,” threatening her with madness or death if she refused.

What followed was nothing short of monstrous. Charles raped the woman three times, claiming each act represented one of the three cars he pretended to own. As if that wasn’t vile enough, he filmed the assaults and shared the footage with friends. Later, under the guise of continuing the “ritual,” he stole her phones near Bingu National Stadium before disappearing into the night.

In Court:

Facing overwhelming evidence, Charles pled guilty to both charges. His weak plea for leniency—citing his orphan status and driving lessons—was swiftly dismissed. Sub-Inspector Florence Mlanje from Lilongwe Police rightfully pushed for the maximum sentence, highlighting the psychological torment and exploitation the victim endured.

The Verdict:

Delivering justice with firm resolve, Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe condemned Charles’s predatory behavior. Citing Section 132 of the Penal Code, he emphasized the severity of the crime:

“Rape is not just a physical violation—it’s an emotional and psychological scar that lingers. This sentence should serve as a loud, clear warning: Malawi has no place for predators who exploit and abuse.”

Charles was sentenced to 21 years for rape and 4 years for theft, to run concurrently—ensuring he faces the full weight of the law.

A Word of Caution:

Magistrate Michongwe urged young women to exercise extreme caution when engaging with strangers online, warning of the dangers posed by men like Charles who hide behind fake profiles and empty promises.

Justice has spoken. Charles will spend the next two decades behind bars—right where he belongs.

