Juwayo bids Nomads farewell, to undergo military training

One of the enterprising goalkeepers for Be Forward Wanderers, Nenani Juwayo has confirmed he is leaving the club to undergo a military training starting from this coming Thursday to become a soldier under the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Juwayo’s name together with that of Bullets’ shot stopper, Ernest Kakhobwe, was seen on the list of NYAs (Not Yet Attested) to become recruits and undergo the Malawi Defence Force military training.

Confirmation has not been made about Kakhobwe but Juwaya came out in the open through an emotional message that he sent to Wanderers supporters.

On the Facebook page for Wanderers supporters, he wrote, “I’m very sad to be leaving after so many great times. I am expected to undergo MDF training from Thursday.”

“I have loved my time with the club and I will always remember the special moments we have had together,” added the goalkeeper.

Among the special moments, Juwayo singled out the TNM Super League championship and the FISD Challenge cup win.

“I am very proud to be part of this club’s history and I want to wish you all the best…I love you and once a nomad always one,” concluded the goalie.

Juwayo also played to Tigers before joining the Wanderers.

One prominent supporter for Be Forward Wanderers who resides in Chibavi in Mzuzu, Martin Monyo, said he wishes Juwaya well although he will miss him a lot as a Wanderers goalkeeper.

“Juwaya had exceptional prowess when it came to guarding the nomads’ goal. You will recall that he was good in ball distribution and skilful in easing pressure especially in cup games. We will always remember Nenani and I personally wish him well,” remarked Monyo.

Wanderers now remain with Richard Chipuwa and William Thole as reliable goalkeepers

