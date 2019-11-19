The King’s Rifles drops sweet sixteens at Africa Fashion Fest

A few months after their debut performance at Lake of Stars Discovery, The King’s Rifles (TKR) returned on Saturday at Africa Fashion Festival in Lilongwe.

The duo, delivered a world class performance which they dubbed “Sweet Sixteens”.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, one half of The King’s Rifles, Kananji revealed that the duo has started a “Saturday Sweet Sixteens” series.

“The timing was perfect. We perfomed on Saturday a day that we will be putting out new material. The performance was a lot of fun we were happy to introduce our sound and message to a new audience and the feedback was great,” he said.

He further described the event as exceptional, saying it was great to see extraordinary talent that African designers had to showcase.

The King’s Rifles is a group formed in 2018 comprised of SoulAmp Entertainment artists Phi-Ella, and Kananji.

The group was formed as a result of the members passion to make commentary of the sociopolitical situation in Malawi, Africa and globally.

“We felt that few of our contemporaries were tackling these issues and felt it was important that something be said. That’s when we decided to make the “Love and Revolution” project to address issues we felt were being ignored,” Kananji revealed.

