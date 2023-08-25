K Motors, Chibuku Products Handover Four Refurbished Ambulances to Thyolo Hospital

Member of parliament for Thyolo Central Constituency Hon Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri has applauded Blantyre based K motor and Chibuku products Limited for respond to the call he made to refurbish grounded four ambulances at Thyolo District Hospital, as a way of easing transportation for referrals to the district hospital or Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in times of need.

In an interview with Nyasa Tines after receiving the four ambulances from K Motors and Chibuku products at a function which took place at Thyolo District Hospital.

Phiri said he was humbled that K motors and Chibuku products swiftly responded to the call he made when the issue of transportation at the District hospital was out of hand, resulting in avoidable deaths.

“Being a parliamentarian for Thyolo central constituency where the district Hospital is situated, I was facing a lot of challenges when it came to transportation of patients as the demand in most times was so huge and could not be met with the two ambulances the hospital had in perfect condition. There were times that there was no transportation for referrals from rural hospitals to the district hospitals or from Thyolo hospital to Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital leaving the hospital with no options but use my personal vehicles to save lives. The responsibility was beyond my control and the hospital, a development which opted me to approach K Motors and Chibuku Products Limited for help,” Said Phiri.

He went ahead to express the gratitude and praises to K Motors Director and Chibuku Products for coming to the rescue of the people of Thyolo as a whole.

“What K Motors and Chibuku Products have done is commendable and I am short of words, these two companies plus other stakeholders have played a huge role and bridged the gap the we could not manage to feel ourselves. The ambulances are not for Thyolo Central alone where the district Hospital is but for the entire district. On behalf of the people of Thyolo, I want to say thank you Chibuku products and K Motors.” Concluded Phiri.

The function was also graced by District Commisioner Mrs. Nawasha and the District Health officer for Thyolo District hospital among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!