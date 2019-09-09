K1.6bn for BB, Nomads stadia projects: Indoor netball court get Malawi budget share

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha included in the 2019/20 National Budget K1.8 billion for stadia projects of local football giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

Mwanamvekha announced the budget for the projects in his budget statement delivered at Parliament in Lilongwe on Monday.

This follows President Peter Mutharika directive to Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS), Blantyre City Council (BCC) and the then Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development to construct stadiums for the two domestic football powerhouses.

Bullets were allocated land near Moneymen Growth Centre along Chikwawa Road for the project while Wanderers opted for land that lies near Kanjedza Forest in Limbe West opposite Blantyre Teachers Training College.

In his budget statement, Mwanamvekha said there is an allocation for the construction of the two stadiums.

“A total of K1.6 billion has been allocated for the two stadiums. K800 million each,” he said.

Mwanamvekha also disclosed that an allocation of K200 million has been made for the construction of the “state-of-the-art” indoor netball complex.

He said the netball complex will be of international standard which will enable Malawi to host international tournaments to host teams such as England, New Zealand and Jamaica.

Netball has put Malawi on the global map through the Malawi Queens’ success.

Mwanamvekha, however, could not commit himself to saying when the project will start and the completion period.

The Finance minister also committed K500 million in the national budget for the Mzuzu Youth Centre and another K500 million for the reconstruction of the Kamuzu Institute for Youth in Lilongwe.

“Government is also in the process of identifying financial resources for the construction of a National Stadium in Blantyre,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :