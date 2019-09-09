Mwanamvekha says Malawi security agencies 10 000 houses to be constructed

The promise of President Peter Mutharika to roll out a housing project for all security agencies this year will be fulfilled as Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha has announced in his budget presentation on Monday that the construction will commence in 2019/20 fiscal year.

Government intends to construct 10 000 houses in five years, of which the Malawi Police Service will 4 000 houses, Malawi Defence Foerce (MDF) will get 4 000, Malawi Prison and Immigration Department will each benefit 1 000 houses.

Said Mwanamvekha: “Government will issue a long term financial instrument to raise resources for the construction of 10 000 houses for all security institutions.

“The construction of these houses will commence this fiscal year and houses of different sizes will be constructed.”

Mwanamvekha said the budget allocation of K250 million has been made in the 2019/20 budget for “preparatory works and designs.”

He said:“The target is to reach 10 000 house in five years. Obviously we can’t finish 10 000 houses in one year. It’s not possible.”

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development is reported to have completed making assessments on sites that the security agencies have earmarked for the construction of the houses, as well as the facilities that the housing units should have.

Currently, the security institutions houses, which were built decades ago, have gone for years without maintainance and they keep on deteriorating, especially with hail storms and other harsh weather conditions the country is experiencing year in, year out.

