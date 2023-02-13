K100 million “Malawi Has Got Talent” with FCB and Times Group launched

First Capital Bank (FCB) and Times Group have teamed up to come up with first of its kind an annual event dubbed “Malawi Has Talent” with an aim of bringing out different talents that people have in the country as one way of ensuring that Malawians are benefiting from their talents.

In this years, Malawi Has Talent” initiative, FCB has pumped in K40 million while Times Group has pumped in K60 million making a total of K100 million for the whole event.

The partnering signing ceremony between FCB and Times Group took place at Times premises on Friday with a call to all people to take advantage of the initiative and showcase any hidden talent they have.

Speaking during the historical moment, Twikale Chirwa Head of Marketing for FCB said time has come for Malawian talents to be recognized saying talents should always be a source of funds and not only entertaining people.

Chirwa said this is an opportunity for all lots of talents to be known through the competition and get rewarded heavily as capital and change for their lives.

“Education is important yes but sometimes we need to strengthen the skills we have because we never know it can be where your survival can come from,” said Chirwa.

The talents to be recognized includes those developed or in born ones and through the Malawi Has Talent, all skills will be turned into commercial.

Said Chirwa,” FCB would like to improve the visibility of creative industry so that it can be source of income for many people. The talent should be inclusive and pay handsomely at the end of the day. The competition is for all ages, all tribes, all regions among others.

“To enter the competition, anyone should send the talents to FCB banks. It can be in form of videos among others and apart from that Times will be travelling countrywide to collect talents. In total 100 arts will be identified from all the regions.

“After identifying 100 talents there will be regional shows to select the best 30 talents going for a national show where people can vote for the best 10 going for a grand show. Grand show will be held in July 2023 where 3 talents will be selected,” said Chirwa.

According to Chirwa, the 1st winner among the three will win K5 million and throughout the whole event, FCB will be bringing in very exciting promotions where people could vote using FCB apps.

General Manager for Times Group Veronica Masikini said time has come for the talents in Malawi to be commercialized and recognized fully.

Masikini said Malawi has got talent but the major challenge is that only formal talents are recognized saying the new initiative wants all talents to come out.

“At the end of this initiative this year we would like to see talents being commercialized and through our platforms we will ensure that its visible at any platform where business people or companies can access to it.

“We are doing all these for the interest of Malawians and bring solutions for other problems they are facing. This is Season 1 and we are hoping that we will reach up to 20 or over,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!