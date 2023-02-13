High Court rules South African witnesses be in Malawi to testify in Bushiri extradition case

The High Court in Lilongwe on Monday ruled that witnesses from South Africa in Prophet Shepherd Bushiri extradition case come to Malawi to physically testify.

The Prophet Bushiri and his wife, Mary had gone to the High Court to appeal against an earlier ruling by the magistrate court that witnesses should testify in South Africa.

Reads the ruling: “The witnesses to the extradition hearing are representatives of the requesting state who will be able to satisfy the court that their request meets all the requirements under Section 6 of the Extradition Act and answer questions and be cross-examined by the fugitive offenders.”

Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita welcomed the ruling saying it was his clients prayer to have these witnesses come to Malawi amd testify.

With the ruling it means, the case goes back to the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe for proceedings on a date and time to be announced.

