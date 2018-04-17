K100m Biwi health centre structure unfit for use: Lilongwe City Council hires another contractor

Ministry of Health has said the newly constructed K100 million Biwi health centre structure in Lilongwe is not fit for the purpose because of poor workmanship by the contractor, forcing Lilongwe City Council to engage another contractor for improvements.

Lilongwe City Council chief executive officer Moza Zeleza has confirmed that another contractor has been engaged to make improvements and renovations on the building which has been standing unused for five years now.

“It is true, the ministry has told us the building is not fit for its purpose, that is why another contractor is taking off the roof and do other renovations inside,” said Zeleza.

Part of the building collapsed, a sign that the contractor was engaged through corruption.

“The ministry conducted an assessment on the building which showed the construction is substandard,” he said.

A visit to the place after a tip found that the new contractor was removing the roof.

Officials from the construction company said they have been told to make other serious renovations inside the building.

The building was funded by the Japanese government whose officials in Malawi visited the building site on Tuesday and said they were not happy that their aid had been misused.

The United States and United Kingdom envoys have in the past weeks expressed worry over the growing corruption levels in the country but President Peter Mutharika dismisses this, telling people to bring evidence.

Former director of public prosecutions Fahad Assani said 30 per cent of the national budget is lost through corruption and theft.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :