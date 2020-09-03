K13bn six lane road upgrade in Lilongwe: Chakwera commits to ease traffic congestion

President Lazarus Chakwera has committed to reduce traffic congestion especially in the cities with government announcing that it will commence a project to construct a six-lane carriage in Lilongwe at an estimated cost of K13 billion.

The road from Parliament Roundabout through Kamuzu Central Roundabout to Shoprite/Nico Centre will be upgraded to a six-lane carriage.

This was disclosed on Wednesday when Chakwera toured the K7.6 billion Area 18 Cloverleaf Traffic Interchange located at the site of the then Area 18 Roundabout which has an upper road from Parliament Roundabout to Bingu National Stadium which was upgraded to dual carriageway.

“I am happy that the road is coming to an end,” said Chakwera—who was accompanied by Minster of Transport and Public Works Mohammed Sidik Mia and Japanese and Chinese envoys, among other dignitaries.

“I am also happy we have commitment to build more roads so that the decongestion is not only about the Interchange. It is also connected to other developments

“I am very happy that all these things are happening at this time,” he added.

The underpass also has a dual carriage on the M1 and is expected to be later connected to the planned Kanengo to Mchinji Roundabout dual carriageway.

Meanwhile, Mia told journalists that other projects to be financed by development partners are the road from Lilongwe CCAP through Lilongwe Bridge via Crossroads carriageway and the Mchinji Road Roundabout passing through Area 18 to Area 25.

He also said the M1 from Kamuzu International Airport junction to Mzimba Turn-off and the dilapidated Chiweta Road will also be upgraded.

Roads Authority chief executive officer Emmanuel Matapa said his office has been given “clear instruction” to construct and rehabilitate a number of roads nationwide.

