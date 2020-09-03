K13bn six lane road upgrade in Lilongwe: Chakwera commits to ease traffic congestion
President Lazarus Chakwera has committed to reduce traffic congestion especially in the cities with government announcing that it will commence a project to construct a six-lane carriage in Lilongwe at an estimated cost of K13 billion.
The road from Parliament Roundabout through Kamuzu Central Roundabout to Shoprite/Nico Centre will be upgraded to a six-lane carriage.
This was disclosed on Wednesday when Chakwera toured the K7.6 billion Area 18 Cloverleaf Traffic Interchange located at the site of the then Area 18 Roundabout which has an upper road from Parliament Roundabout to Bingu National Stadium which was upgraded to dual carriageway.
“I am happy that the road is coming to an end,” said Chakwera—who was accompanied by Minster of Transport and Public Works Mohammed Sidik Mia and Japanese and Chinese envoys, among other dignitaries.
“I am also happy we have commitment to build more roads so that the decongestion is not only about the Interchange. It is also connected to other developments
“I am very happy that all these things are happening at this time,” he added.
The underpass also has a dual carriage on the M1 and is expected to be later connected to the planned Kanengo to Mchinji Roundabout dual carriageway.
Meanwhile, Mia told journalists that other projects to be financed by development partners are the road from Lilongwe CCAP through Lilongwe Bridge via Crossroads carriageway and the Mchinji Road Roundabout passing through Area 18 to Area 25.
He also said the M1 from Kamuzu International Airport junction to Mzimba Turn-off and the dilapidated Chiweta Road will also be upgraded.
Roads Authority chief executive officer Emmanuel Matapa said his office has been given “clear instruction” to construct and rehabilitate a number of roads nationwide.
We want the locations or townships to have roads as well. Why was the road in the old Area 49 scrapped by Bakili Muluzi? We want it back. There is development in area 49 New Shire without roads. Gulliver had been without roads since 1991 and now it is a well developed location with a Stadium nearby. Kawale, Kaliyeka, Area 23, Area 25, etc have no roads and some that were constructed by Plem and Master are in very bad condition. Blantyre Townships need facelift as well and they do not look clean. Poor waste management in all cities and… Read more »
Winawo adawuyamba nda Peter Mutharika! This is what we want. Do not abandon projects that were started by your predecessors. This is a great gesture.
There are other projects that will of course require to be stopped kikikikiki
Please before any start with Mzimba Kasungu road because it is in a poor condition
great development. please also consider lilongwe blantyre dual carriageway
Agree. High time this was dual carriage. It would drastically minimise accidents and save precious lives