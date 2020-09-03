Gaba rescues Orlando as super sub with vital goal

September 3, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Orlando Pirates’ Malawian hitman Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango silenced his critics on Wednesday as he came off the bench late to score the winning goal as his club narrowly beat Maritzburg United 1-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango: Scores again

Mhango, who warmed the bench the better part of the game, was introduced to replace the tired legs of Fortune Makaringe in the 83rd minute.

The goal was Gaba’s 15th goal of the season and he is one of the favourites to win the PSL Golden Boot Award but he has to score in the final game on Saturday.

The win has helped Pirates to climb to position four with 49 points from 29 games.

They are tied with Bidvedt Wits and both have a single game to wrap up the season just like the rest of other clubs.

There is also a tie between league leaders Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the top.

They both have 56 points but Kaizer Chiefs have a better goal difference.

The pint-sized Mhango has been struggling since the restart of the season last month following a Covid break and he has received heavy criticism.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Sniper.
The Sniper.
2 hours ago

That’s Gab the man of our own.

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
CSOs petition President Chakwera to withdraw draconian NGO Bill

Civil society organizations (CSOs) operating under the banner of National Advocacy Platform (NAP) have petitioned President Lazarus Chakwera to withdraw ...

Close