K15m property lost in Mchinji mice hunting Kwidu Lodge fire

Bush fire suspected to be caused by mice hunters has razed down property worth over K15 million belonging to Kwidu Lodge a tourism site in Mchinji on Tuesday September 18 2018, Malawi police have confirmed.

According to lodge owner, human rights activist Charles Kasambala the harmful bush fire caught one of the rooms at the premises before it spread to other rooms.

Mchinji Police Station spokesperson Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said coordinated efforts by the members of community and other stake holders managed to douse off the fire using local resources but after it had made the said damage.

“No report of physical injury has been received but four magnificent grass thatched blocks have been affected by the fire, and a rough assessment made by the owner indicate that a total of K15 million worthy properties were razed down to ashes by the inferno,” he said.

Lubrino added that community members put out the fire and that police have since instituted investigations on the matter.

“We are however denouncing the behavior by some irresponsible citizens to refrain from being in the forefront setting bush fires as it affects and endangers vegetation, wild animals as well as people,” said Lubrino.

He added: “Furthermore construction of firebreaks in all structures should not be overlooked if properties are to be guarded from fire outbreaks”.

Kasambala, 52 who is a Human Rights Activist working for Centre for Legal Assistance comes from Chijere Village traditional authority Timbiri in Nkhatabay.

