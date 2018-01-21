K2.5bn ‘Peter Mutharika’ stadium to be constructed in Thyolo

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has said in honor to President Peter Mutharika, government has planned to construct a K2.5 billion stadium in his home, Thyolo district.

According to Nankhumwa, Dec Construction is in charge of the construction work that will last 18 months.

The 20,000-seater stadium, whose construction starts on January 29, will be built at the boma under the supervision of Blantyre City Council.

“I do not expect any substandard work and any delays in the completion of the project. Let me urge Thyolo District Council to closely monitor progress of these projects to ensure that contractors are doing quality work at all times,” Nankhumwa said during the ground-breaking ceremony.

Thyolo District Football Committee Chairperson, Chavi Mbewe said the stadium looks like a smaller version of the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, that was constructed under President Bingu wa Mutharika.

He said the stadium would be an ideal alternative venue for Blantyre-based Super League teams as it is only less than 30 minutes drive from the commercial city.

Nyasa Times understand that Thyolo Stadium is the most expensive district stadium to date compared to the same projects constructed under the DPP regime in Mangochi, Kasungu, Mulanje and Karonga costing around K400 million.

Reacting to the development, fearless youth activist Steven Simsokwe while commending the concerned DPP officials for disclosing the development said he is not surprised with the plan.

According to him, the Lomwe belt has been receiving number of projects than any other region under DPP tenure.

“Expect this if Malawians vote for DPP next year. I am happy that some senior DPP members from the north are against this. The Lomwe belt will continue receiving a lion’s share cake from this government,” said Simsokwe.

