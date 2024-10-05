K23 Billion Initiative to Boost Emergency Care for Pregnant Malawi Women

Funding from Vodafone Foundation, USAID, and local partners reaches K23 Billion

Malawi’s healthcare system is set for a significant boost with the introduction of the m-mama emergency transport system, an initiative that promises to revolutionize maternal health care across the country. Vodafone Foundation, in partnership with USAID and other philanthropies, has committed $11.5 million (K23 billion) to expand m-mama to Malawi, a system designed to provide lifesaving emergency transport for pregnant women and newborns in rural areas.

The initiative comes at a crucial time when maternal mortality rates in Malawi remain among the highest in the world, with many women losing their lives due to a lack of timely access to emergency care. The m-mama project will offer a much-needed solution by establishing a network of community drivers and existing ambulances to transport mothers to health facilities when ambulances are unavailable.

Launched in 2013, m-mama has already proven successful in Tanzania and Lesotho, where it has reached nationwide scale, providing emergency transport services that have saved an estimated 4,000 lives. In these countries, the initiative has helped reduce maternal deaths by over 25%. With its expansion into Malawi, m-mama is poised to make a similarly profound impact.

A spokesperson from Vodafone Foundation emphasized the importance of addressing the lack of affordable transport for pregnant women in rural areas. “Seventy percent of the world’s maternal deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa, and we believe this initiative can significantly reduce those numbers in Malawi,” said Joakim Reiter, Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer for Vodafone Group.

The $11.5 million funding for m-mama in Malawi includes $6 million from the Vodafone Foundation, $1 million from USAID, and $4.5 million from a coalition of local and international donors. However, for the project to run successfully in the long term, the Government of Malawi is expected to cover operational costs, estimated at $500,000 per year.

“We are thrilled to see such strong support from USAID and other donors, and we are confident that the Government of Malawi will commit to sustaining this lifesaving service,” said Reiter.

The funding will also enable the creation of a clinical map of health facility capabilities across the country and establish rural transport routes. This will be complemented by the recruitment of community drivers to provide emergency transportation services in areas where ambulances are scarce or unavailable.

In a related development, Vodafone Foundation has committed an additional $2 million over the next two years to establish a regional team in Tanzania. This team will maintain the high standards of the m-mama program and work on expanding it across other sub-Saharan African countries.

The expansion into Malawi is part of a broader initiative to improve maternal health care across Africa. With plans to launch in Kenya soon, the m-mama initiative is gaining momentum, and hopes are high that it will help meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of reducing maternal mortality worldwide.

For women in Malawi, particularly in rural areas where access to medical facilities is limited, m-mama could be the difference between life and death. The program’s community-driven model, which employs local drivers equipped with basic emergency training, will ensure that women in labor and newborns can be rushed to the nearest health facility without delay.

This development is particularly significant for Malawi, where many rural health centers lack sufficient resources to handle complicated deliveries. By closing this gap, m-mama is set to make a lasting difference in reducing maternal and infant mortality in the country.

The success of the m-mama initiative in Tanzania and Lesotho offers a glimpse of hope for Malawi’s healthcare system, as it prepares to adopt this innovative and lifesaving transport solution.

Vodafone Foundation leverages technology and funding to help address some of the world’s most pressing problems. Founded in 1991, the foundation works in partnership with charitable organizations and NGOs to bring about sustainable change and improve lives through initiatives like m-mama.

USAID leads the U.S. government’s international development and disaster assistance efforts, partnering with organizations worldwide to promote democratic values, reduce poverty, and provide humanitarian aid to vulnerable populations.

