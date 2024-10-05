Solidaridad empowers Thyolo tea farmers with 80,000 Seedlings

In a significant step towards transforming the livelihoods of smallholder tea farmers in Thyolo, Solidaridad, an international sustainability organization, has delivered over 80,000 tea seedlings to more than 1,000 farmers. This effort spans across two tea growers associations—Chizunga and Msuwazi—and Mtendere Cooperative, marking a pivotal moment for Malawi’s tea sector.

The initiative goes beyond simply providing seedlings. Solidaridad is empowering these farmers with tools, materials, and training to improve tea nursery management and ensure long-term agricultural sustainability. Farmers received essential equipment, including hoes, shovels, wheelbarrows, and fertilizers, which will help boost productivity and ensure high-quality tea output. Training in nursery management has been offered, equipping farmers with the necessary skills to produce top-tier seedlings and enhance their yields.

For years, smallholder tea farmers in Thyolo have struggled with declining yields due to aging tea plants and the prohibitive cost of quality seedlings. Solidaridad’s provision of 80,000 seedlings comes as a lifeline, enabling farmers to replace their old tea varieties with more productive ones, thus boosting their production and the potential for higher earnings.

“Many smallholder farmers simply don’t have the financial means to purchase quality seedlings,” said **Given Phiri**, Country Manager for Solidaridad (Malawi). “By providing these seedlings, along with construction materials and fertilizer, we are enabling farmers to increase their productivity and improve their livelihoods in a sustainable way.”

Solidaridad’s approach is not limited to addressing immediate needs. The organization is investing in the long-term sustainability of Malawi’s tea sector. The training provided to farmers on nursery management is critical in ensuring that the farmers produce good quality seedlings and maintain sustainable agricultural practices. By equipping farmers with modern farming techniques, Solidaridad is promoting environmentally conscious farming, reducing post-harvest losses, and increasing productivity.

Misozi Magaleta, Project Manager for Pathways to Prosperity (P2P) Tea, explained the importance of these resources: “Providing seedlings is just one part of the solution. Farmers also need the skills and resources to cultivate and maintain their crops effectively. The training and materials we provide are essential in ensuring that the farmers can realize the full potential of their tea fields and support their families.”

Central to Solidaridad’s program is a focus on gender inclusivity, ensuring that women farmers are equally integrated and empowered. Women in Malawi’s tea sector often face challenges in accessing quality resources and training, which limits their economic potential. This initiative breaks down those barriers, ensuring that women have equitable access to the seedlings, training, and resources they need to thrive.

“Empowering women in agriculture is key to driving inclusive growth in Malawi,” saidrecious Greehy, Head of Gender and Youth at Solidaridad. “By ensuring that women have equal access to resources and training, we are creating opportunities for them to thrive and actively participate in the decision-making processes within their communities.”

Nozipho Ndlovu, Regional Programme Manager for the Reclaim Sustainability Tea Program, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the critical role that women play in Malawi’s tea sector. “Women frequently perform the majority of labor in the tea fields, yet they face significant barriers in accessing resources and market opportunities. This initiative actively addresses those barriers, creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for women farmers.”

This initiative is part of Solidaridad’s broader commitment to creating sustainable and prosperous supply chains. By focusing on capacity building, gender equality, and resource provision, Solidaridad is driving systemic change in Malawi’s tea industry. The organization’s efforts are helping to foster resilient supply chains that support both farmers and the environment.

As part of its mission, Solidaridad continues to engage stakeholders across Southern Africa, building a network of support for smallholder farmers, while promoting sustainable practices that can ensure long-term prosperity.

Solidaridad Southern Africa is part of the global Solidaridad network, which focuses on promoting social justice and sustainability in supply chains. The organization works across the region to improve livelihoods, support gender equality, and promote environmentally sustainable practices. With nearly 1,000 staff in over 40 countries, Solidaridad has a long history of supporting under-resourced communities, ensuring that farmers, miners, and workers can earn a decent income while producing in balance with nature.

In Malawi, Solidaridad’s initiatives are helping to revolutionize the tea industry by empowering smallholder farmers, promoting gender inclusivity, and encouraging sustainable agricultural practices.

