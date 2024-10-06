Musicians Dan Lu, Mlaka Maliro joins scores of Malawians in welcoming Chakwera from UNGA

A wave of excitement swept through the streets of Lilongwe on Saturday afternoon as President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera returned from the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The streets were packed with jubilant supporters, including notable musicians Dan Lu and Mlaka Maliro, who joined the crowd in welcoming the President back to Malawi.

As the presidential convoy made its way from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) to Kamuzu Palace, it faced significant delays due to the enthusiastic throng that surrounded it. The procession, adorned with party colors, progressed at a snail’s pace as supporters led the vehicles through various neighborhoods, showcasing their allegiance and excitement. At the Area 18 roundabout, President Chakwera took a moment to stop and greet the crowd, further energizing the atmosphere.

In his address to the crowd, President Chakwera emphasized the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence among Malawians. “This country belongs to all of us,” he stated, urging citizens to work collaboratively despite differing political views. He reassured the public that democracy allows individuals to align with those of their choice, fostering an environment where everyone can thrive without fear.

“Hard work is essential for both personal and national development,” he added, encouraging citizens to invest effort into their gardens and communities.

MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda echoed the President’s message, denouncing the politics of division and hatred. “We must come together and support the current administration in its efforts to develop Malawi,” he urged. “Politics of hatred and castigation has no room in a democratic Malawi.”

Chimwendo’s call for unity resonated strongly with the crowd, reinforcing a collective desire for a collaborative approach to governance. Additionally, MCP Central Region Chairman Zebron Chilondola expressed confidence in President Chakwera’s leadership, declaring that he would emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections. “The President has the support of the people, and together, we will build a prosperous future for Malawi,” Chilondola asserted.

The atmosphere during the President’s return was electric, with chants of support and cheers echoing through the streets. Local businesses briefly paused their operations to witness the spectacle, a testament to the significance of the occasion.

As the celebrations continued, the reception illustrated the public’s hope and optimism for a unified Malawi under President Chakwera’s leadership. The event not only marked a homecoming but also served as a rallying point for citizens to embrace their shared vision for the future of their nation.

