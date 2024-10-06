Govt announces free maize distribution in Thyolo, Mulanje: Mulhako wa Alhomwe says Govt wants to disturb their event

The Mulhako wa Alhomwe traditional group has expressed strong discontent towards the government for deliberately playing games meant to hinder people from attending this year’s cultural ceremony, taking place today at their headquarters in Chonde, Mulanje district.

The tension arose following the arrival of President Lazarus Chakwera from the United States on Monday afternoon. Local Government Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda announced the distribution of free maize in the districts of Thyolo, Mulanje, and Chikwawa, coinciding with the timing of the Mulhako wa Alhomwe event. Critics, including organizing committee member Pius Mvenya, argue that this move is a deliberate attempt to divert potential attendees from the cultural celebration.

Mvenya stated, “It feels as if the government has intentionally created this barricade to prevent people from attending the Alhomwe cultural event. However, we are undeterred by this decision.” He encouraged supporters to come out in large numbers, highlighting the significance of the ceremony, which will feature the attendance of former President Peter Mutharika.

The Mulhako wa Alhomwe ceremony, celebrated annually, draws participants predominantly from the surrounding districts of Thyolo, Mulanje, Phalombe, and Zomba. The current situation presents a dilemma for many locals, who must choose between attending a cultural event and receiving essential food aid, as hunger levels have reached critical points in several areas.

This year’s ceremony is particularly poignant, with many community members feeling the impact of economic hardships and food scarcity. The Mulhako wa Alhomwe group emphasizes the importance of cultural heritage, arguing that such gatherings foster community spirit and solidarity among the Alhomwe people.

As the ceremony unfolds, the group remains hopeful that despite governmental efforts to restrict attendance, the community will prioritize their cultural identity and come together to celebrate their traditions. The juxtaposition of a food distribution initiative with a cultural event raises questions about government priorities and the support for traditional practices in the face of pressing social issues.