K3 million C.R Beach League launch set for August 5 

The 2018 Central Region Beach Soccer League launch will take place on 5th August 2018 in the Lakeshore District of Salima, the Organisers have confirmed.

” We would like to inform all Central Region Beach soccer teams and the general public that we are launching the MK3 Million Central Region Beach Soccer League on 5th August 2018 in Salima” said Central Region Beach Soccer League General Secretary Charles Mwenda.

According to Mwenda, this year’s champions will go away with a whooping MK1million cash prize while runners up will pocket MK0.5million and third place MK0.25million.

He also revealed that out of the full expected MK3 Million sponsorship package, Committee Members themselves have managed to raise MK1.2Million from contributions.

“Let me take this opportunity to ask well wishers to help us as we are trying to raise the K1.2 Milion shortfall. Those who are willing to assist can please contact our Chairman Mr. Allie Mwachande on +265999870136 or myself on+265999955724.

On his part, CRBSC Chairman Mwachande hailed fellow Committee members for their commitment towards the development of beach soccer in the country by digging into their pockets in support of the fast developing sport.

“We have a very committed team of members in CRBSC and as Chair I am encouraging the members to continue”.

“So far we we wanted also to show our appreciation from two companies thus VIVA Beverages who have provided us with 200 bottles of water to be used on the launch day SBT Japan Car dealers for a donation of 40 T-shirts” said Mwachande.

Meanwhile, the Central Region Beach Soccer League Chairman says they are confident of raising the remaining sponsorship money.

“As a committee we already approached our legendary Musician Lucius Banda to help us with a fundraising show and we are just waiting for a date and venue once that is done the show will take place” he said.

Banda helped CRBSC raising over K500, 000 some two years ago for the sponsorship.

During this year’s launch, the guest of honour will be Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Vice President James Mwenda but efforts are being made to have some top officials from Ministry of Sports according to Mwachande who says they are looking forward to stiff competition during this year’s competition that will run up until December.

“The competition won’t be easy looking at the prize money at stake and this is the first time in the history of beach soccer the past ten years for a winning team to pocket K1 Million” concluded Mwachande.

