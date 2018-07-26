Silver confirms extending goalkeeper Munthali’s contract

Silver Strikers Football Club have confirmed extending the contract of their first choice goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

The development comes few days after the player’s return from South Africa where he went to try his luck at Premier Soccer League Side Amazulu F.C.

But his trip turned out to be a nightmare after none of Amazulu officials were present at the airport to welcome him leaving the player stranded in Johannesburg.

Silver General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said: ” Brighton Munthali who had one year remaining on his contract will now be at the club until 2022. He is among few players whose contracts are coming to an end”.

Nyirenda also confirmed that the player was summoned for a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday for sneaking out to South Africa without the blessing of his club.

“Indeed we summoned him to a disciplinary hearing but the outcome will be made public once we officially communicate to Mr. Brighton Munthali” said Chakaka Nyirenda.

Meanwhile, the Central Bankers are also expected to discipline their player Mike Robert for his allerged unruly behaviour during his side’s Airtel Top 8 match against Blue Eagles recently.

