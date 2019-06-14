K340m fraud at Reserve Bank of Malawi: Manager Mchakulu under investigation

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) is investigating its manager (financial operations) Charles Mchakulu after an audit results revealed that K340 million has been stolen.

The central bank has included in the probe, other law enforcing agencies such as Fiscal Police, Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA).

RBM spokesperson Mbane Ngwira said: “K340 million is suspected to have been stolen”.

Ngwira said the fraud has been discovered after the results of an audit.

“The suspected employee has been making unsupported transfers from a government ORT [other recurrent transactions] account to a stationery supplier, Ideal Stationery,” he said.

FIA director Atuweni Juwayeyi-Agbermodji confirmed they are taking part in the probe of the fraud but decline to give further details, saying it is “an ongoing investigation.”

On June 12 2019, FIA reportedly obtained a freeze order with Mchakulu and Lucy Rachael Sukali trading as Ideal Stationery, whose account was used as a conduit to siphon money from the central bank, as respondent.

The bank account at National Bank of Malawi, Victoria Avenue Service Centre in Blantyre had a balance if K120 917 295. 60 at that time of the order freeze.

The order also takes possession of residential properties at Area 6 and Area 12/460.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :