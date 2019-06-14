Parliament set rules for MPs swearing in ceremony

Malawi Parliament has set rules for newly elected members of parliament to follow when taking oath of office on Monday and Tuesday.

Clerk of parliament Fiona Kalemba says the rules have been made in order to ensure that there is orderliness and decorum during the swearing in ceremony of the new members of parliament.

“In view of the capacity of the visitors’ gallery, every member-elect shall be allowed to bring into the visitors’ gallery not more than four supporters,” says Kalemba.

She says all supporters shall be issued with an entry card at the main entrance, saying no supporter will be allowed beyond the security check point who does not have an entry card.

The clerk of parliament says all supporters with an entry card, shall be seated in the chamber by 8:45 am while putting on official dress.

The official dress code for male members of parliament elect is a lounge suit, a pair of trousers and jacket, a necktie.

For lady members of parliament elect, according to Kalemba is a formal dress or dress suit or skirt, traditional dress or formal executive suit.

“Cheering by supporters will only be allowed for not more than 30 seconds when the name of the member-elect is called and not more than 30 seconds after the member elect has taken oath of office,” says Kalemba.

Kalemba says no cheering or singing will be allowed during the time when members elect will be led by the High Court registrar in citing the oath of office and oath of allegiance.

