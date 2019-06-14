FDH chief Thom Mpinganjira inspires SDA women: Offers entrepreneurship tips

Group Chief Executive Officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited Dr Thomson Mpinganjira has challenged and inspired women leaders to get into entrepreneurship.

Mpinganjira spoke on Wednesday during the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Women Leadership Convention at the College of Medicine in Blantyre.

Mpinganjira, in his powerful 30 minute talk titled ‘The Bolts and Nuts of Entrepreneurship’, argued the 1000 delegates that anyone can be a successful entrepreneur provided they put God first and then follow a set of principles.

“Always put God first and you will succeed. When you are succeeding, remember that God is looking for spiritual return on his investment. God gives us the power and the means to create wealth and opportunity to manage it for him,” said Mpinganjira.

He explained that it is good to always have a vision or dream and it should be big enough that even if one just attain a small percentage of it one will still be considered successful.

“Then put in place a plan to realize the dream and be persistent,” said Mpinganjira.

“You will hit many walls, you will fall many times, and people will laugh at you but just pick yourself up, dust yourself off and start all over again. As they say if the plan does not work, change the plan but not the goal,” advised the business guru who founded one of the fastest growing local banks, FDH Bank.

Speaking earlier during the opening ceremony, SDA Women Ministries Director Emily Egolet said that the convention aims to mould women into warriors and not worriers and equip them with various leadership skills including entrepreneurship and was grateful for the practical insights shared by Dr. Mpinganjira.

She extended a vote of thanks to the sponsors FDH Bank and UN Women for the financial and technical support.

Earlier as part of its commitment to women empowerment, FDH Bank under its FDH Cares corporate social responsibility program contributed MK5 million to support the convention.

FDH Cares last month also built a house for Marrieta Samuel a lady from Nambuma in Dowa District whose both hands were cut off by her abusive husband and also launched the MK150 million University of Malawi Student Scholarships Initiative for needy students.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited (FDHFHL) has subsidiaries that include: FDH Bank, First Discount House,FDH Money Bureau Limited, and FDH Financial Advisory Services.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :