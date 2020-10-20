K3m trophy for Mulanje schools: Nankhumwa donates sports equipment

Youth involvement in sporting activities may significantly contribute to their social and personal development, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje central constituency Kondwani Nankhumwa said on Monday, October 19, 2020 when he donated assorted sports equipment, including balls and sets of football and netball uniform, to 13 primary schools in his constituency.

The beneficiary primary schools are Ngolowera, Mulanje Mission, Khaya, Nyengeni, Mikoko, Ulongwe Model, Nkhunguni, Sikoya, Kachere, Nalipiri, Nachiwale, Providence Girls and Chisitu.

Nankhumwa also announced at the event that he would soon officially launch a K3 million netball and football trophy to be competed for by the said primary schools.

He informed sports masters and mistresses who gathered at his private Luchenza residence that he would ensure that all the schools also have the necessary sports infrastructure such as football and netball grounds.

All along, the MP has been sponsoring the multi-million Kwacha ‘Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa’ netball and football trophies involving clubs in the constituency.

According to the parliamentarian, youth sport provides benefits for social-emotional development, leading to character building hence his decision to help develop sport at primary school level in his constituency.

He observed that while the youth in primary schools were eager to get involved in sport, their institutions face challenges of lack of the necessary resources, in particular the sports equipment.

“I have come to realize that sporting activities such as football and netball are crucial in helping young people to learn and develop life skills. When it comes to the social aspect, sport can contribute significantly to character building and prevention of delinquency,” said Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President for the southern region and Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Suzzette Majoni, a sports mistress at Ngolowera said the children at her school had been starved of sport for a long time because of lack of balls and the donation would extremely excite them.

“I am excited at this opportunity but I cannot imagine how excited the children will be when I break the good news,” she said.

Nankhumwa was accompanied at the event by Area Development Committee Chairman, Steven Chidule, DPP Mulanje central Governor, Smart Ngalande and Thokozani Namoyo, Councillor for Mtenjera Ward, among others. They all hailed the MP for the “rare gesture”.

