K4bn for MPs not disbursed, Goodall explains quick grant remains ‘an intention’

The controversial K4 billion initially earmarked for development in 86 constituencies and was agreed by Parliament to be shared to all 193, has not been disbursed and that it awaits Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to collect enough money through taxes to finance the quick grant projects, eMinister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe has clarified.
Gondwe said the K4 billion funding remains “an intention” when funds are collected so that every constituency will get K20.7 million.
“The money has not been paid out,” explained Gondwe who has been facing calls for resignation as some civil society organisations and are claiming he had breached the law.
But Gondwe said : “K4 billion is not there. It has not been collected yet by MRA and from grants. They remain intentions.”
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, under Vote 120, had an approved K11.4 billion in the approved recurrent budget for which Gondwe is seeking an increment of K2.2 billion. However, the K4 billion is not part of the increment.
Gondwe said it is possible all the money for quick grant projects may not be collected and that “its intended expenditures will not be done.”
He said: “The fact that I said one of the intentions for the K4 billion would be to spend it on Rural development micro-projects does not mean that it will be done in any circumstances.”
Gondwe said it will be done if the money is collected as it was estimated.
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa also said the money would only be distributed after legislators submit proposals or outlines of projects the money will be used for in their constituencies.
Mad people are not only found in the streets collecting refuse.
Records still haunt you Mr Gondwe!
Remember you told us that this money was idle somewhere!
Where was this idle money being kept? Who kept it there? Where else do you keep idle money?
Idle money in Malawi irrespective of all these hardships people are complaining about a Gondweeeeeeeeeee?
This is so painful and enough evidence that you are indeed caught pants downnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn!! And this sincerely shows of how government uses taxes behind people’s knowledge
koma mabodza enawa eish
Kodi abale ndilowetseni mkalasi, poyamba ndimamva kuti 4billion inali surplus? pano mukuti mukudikira titolere kaye ndiye muzigawa, kodi cheni cheni ndichiti?
I thought the minister said funds were available some where? Why is he changing statements? Typical of mafias I guess
Bwana Goodall Gondwe, to be honest, this is a deal gone wrong. No matter how well it can be explained, most people have lost trust in you personally. The best thing to do is for you to resign. Basi
But he he initially said that the 4bn was a surplus from the previous budget and it was from grants, revenues and loans
Chani? Ndimayesa you said ndi surplus?
From Nankhumwa’s statement it clearly shows that these Guys are thieves. Nankhumwa thinks he is clever, Amalawi siana akunyumba kwako Nankhumwa God is watching you