K4bn for MPs not disbursed, Goodall explains quick grant remains ‘an intention’

March 29, 2018 Wanna Gwede -Nyasa Times 10 Comments

The controversial K4 billion initially earmarked for development in 86 constituencies and was agreed by Parliament to be shared  to all 193, has not been disbursed and that it awaits Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to collect enough money through taxes to finance the quick grant projects, eMinister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe has clarified.

Minister of Finance Gondwe : K4 billion has not been paid out 

Gondwe said the K4 billion funding remains  “an intention”  when funds are collected so that every constituency will get K20.7 million.

“The money has not been paid out,” explained Gondwe who has been facing  calls for resignation as some civil society organisations and are claiming he had breached the law.

But Gondwe said : “K4 billion is not there. It has not been collected yet by MRA and from grants. They remain intentions.”

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, under Vote 120, had an approved K11.4 billion in the approved recurrent budget for which Gondwe is seeking an increment of K2.2 billion. However, the K4 billion is not part of the increment.

Gondwe said it is possible all the money for quick grant projects may not be collected and that “its intended expenditures will not be done.”

He said: “The fact that I said one of the intentions for the K4 billion would be to spend it on Rural development micro-projects does not mean that it will be done in any circumstances.”

Gondwe said it will be done if the money is collected as it was estimated.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa also said the money would only be distributed after legislators submit proposals or outlines of projects the money will be used for in their constituencies.

10 Comments on "K4bn for MPs not disbursed, Goodall explains quick grant remains ‘an intention’"

B.I.G
Guest
B.I.G

Mad people are not only found in the streets collecting refuse.

16 minutes 4 seconds ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi
Koma inu a Honourable Gondwe mwatopadi. Just resign and rest at home to enjoy your undeserved pension money. Treasury Department, via MRA, is still going to “steal” from poor people, disguised as tax or collections, in order to give it to 193 MP’s for their pockets. This is supposed to be the other way round. Take money from corrupt politicians and give it to the poor sir. Now that mwagwidwa masana sana, you are now changing the story. You really are taking Malawians for granted. Unfortunately you can neither fool your own educated Malawians nor the donors. They can see… Read more »
34 minutes 15 seconds ago
Central
Guest
Central

Records still haunt you Mr Gondwe!

Remember you told us that this money was idle somewhere!

Where was this idle money being kept? Who kept it there? Where else do you keep idle money?

Idle money in Malawi irrespective of all these hardships people are complaining about a Gondweeeeeeeeeee?

This is so painful and enough evidence that you are indeed caught pants downnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn!! And this sincerely shows of how government uses taxes behind people’s knowledge

57 minutes 38 seconds ago
Pita Wa Kuba
Guest
Pita Wa Kuba

koma mabodza enawa eish

1 hour 58 minutes ago
sabwe
Guest
sabwe

Kodi abale ndilowetseni mkalasi, poyamba ndimamva kuti 4billion inali surplus? pano mukuti mukudikira titolere kaye ndiye muzigawa, kodi cheni cheni ndichiti?

2 hours 2 minutes ago
Brains
Guest
Brains

I thought the minister said funds were available some where? Why is he changing statements? Typical of mafias I guess

2 hours 9 minutes ago
K Phiri
Guest
K Phiri

Bwana Goodall Gondwe, to be honest, this is a deal gone wrong. No matter how well it can be explained, most people have lost trust in you personally. The best thing to do is for you to resign. Basi

2 hours 17 minutes ago
Tchopanomics
Guest
Tchopanomics

But he he initially said that the 4bn was a surplus from the previous budget and it was from grants, revenues and loans

2 hours 19 minutes ago
Omega
Guest
Omega

Chani? Ndimayesa you said ndi surplus?

2 hours 55 minutes ago
Peter
Guest
Peter

From Nankhumwa’s statement it clearly shows that these Guys are thieves. Nankhumwa thinks he is clever, Amalawi siana akunyumba kwako Nankhumwa God is watching you

3 hours 8 minutes ago

