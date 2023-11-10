Kabambe lashes out at govt over devaluation, calls it reckless

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe has described Wednesday’s 44 percent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha as reckless.

In a statement, Kabambe said there will be no recovery from the macroeconomic meltdown in the aftermath of the devaluation.

He said the devaluation will only make the suffering experienced by Malawians worse, as prices of basic goods and services such as fuel, fertilizer and food items will soar.

Kabambe said looking at the timing of the devaluation, it must be a prior conditionality for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

“Since K1,700 per dollar is still below the market equilibrium, we should anticipate further depreciations,” Kabambe said.

