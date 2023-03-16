Kabambe leads in fundraising K18m  for Cyclone Freddy Victims

As one way of complementing relief and rescue efforts on the ground following the devastation caused by cyclone Freddy in some parts of the Southern Region, former Reserve Bank Governor and DPP Presidential aspirant Dr Dalitso Kabambe has taken a lead in mobilising relief support amounting to K18 million that will reach over 1000 households with food items in the affected areas of Blantyre, Thyolo, Mulanje among others.

According to Kabambe, he decided to take the lead in mobilizing the resources after the leadership of the party asked its party officials and supporters to join government and other organisations that are on the ground rendering their support.

On Tuesday, Kabambe visited the cyclone victims in Manja and Naotcha, Chilobwe in Blantyre where he donated 300 food packs that contained 5kg cream of maize, 1kg sugar, 2kg rice, 500gm salt, 250ml cooking oil and 2 packs of soya pieces.

“We are targeting over 1000 affected households and chances are that the figure might increase as others are still making their contributions”, said Kabambe.

He said as a Malawian, he realizes that the people affected have needs that cannot be met by government alone therefore need for others to help.

He adds: “These are our friends and families. We must rise beyond politics and together help the victims because the damage caused has affected a lot of people regardless of their political affiliations, religious background, economic status or tribe.”

“We are all Malawians and our help is coming from Malawians going to their fellow Malawians,” Kabambe added.

Kabambe says his family is touched with the devastation caused and they are also working to see how as a family they would move in to support communities that have been affected where they live.

He therefore commended other private citizens that are also playing a bigger role in the relief efforts and asked all well meaning Malawians not to politicise such kind gestures as they are all rendering help as Malawians.

Kabambe will also be visiting victims in the districts of Thyolo and Mulanje among others, where he will be making similar donations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!