Kabambe Promises to Halve Fertilizer Prices, Criticizes Government Economic Policies

UTM President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has pledged to reduce the price of fertilizer to K55,000 per 50kg bag if elected in the upcoming elections, as part of his vision to overhaul Malawi’s struggling economy. Speaking during a press briefing yesterday in Lilongwe, Kabambe outlined his economic agenda, criticizing the government’s financial policies and vowing to prioritize agriculture as a key driver of economic transformation.

Kabambe’s headline promise to reduce fertilizer prices by nearly half is aimed at easing the burden on farmers, who currently face skyrocketing costs for agricultural inputs. He stated that his administration would channel forex revenue generated from agriculture exports directly into the importation of agricultural inputs to stabilize prices.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and I will ensure that the revenue it generates is reinvested to benefit farmers,” Kabambe said. He emphasized that this approach would create a sustainable cycle that enhances productivity and food security.

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor did not hold back in criticizing the current administration’s economic management. Kabambe accused the government of over-borrowing from local banks, a practice he argued crowds out private enterprises by limiting their access to credit.

“Government is competing with the private sector for loans from local banks, which is stifling the growth of businesses,” he said. Kabambe called for prudent fiscal management to ensure that both the public and private sectors can thrive.

Kabambe also took aim at the government’s governance record, accusing it of nepotism. He claimed that favoritism in public appointments has eroded trust in the administration and compromised service delivery.

“Leadership must be inclusive and serve all Malawians equally, regardless of their background or connections,” Kabambe said, promising to promote meritocracy in his administration.

In a bid to connect with grassroots communities, Kabambe announced plans to embark on a nationwide tour to engage citizens directly. He said the initiative would allow him to understand the challenges Malawians are facing and craft solutions that address their specific needs.

“I want to hear from every Malawian, from every community, about the struggles they are facing. Leadership must be rooted in the people’s voices,” Kabambe said.

Kabambe’s press briefing emphasized the need for bold changes in economic policies to lift Malawi out of its current challenges. He urged citizens to consider his leadership as a pathway to a stronger, more inclusive economy.

“We cannot keep recycling the same old policies that have failed us. It’s time for a new approach, and I am ready to deliver it,” Kabambe said.

As the election season gains momentum, Kabambe’s promises of lower fertilizer prices and economic reform are likely to resonate with many voters, particularly farmers and business owners grappling with high costs and limited access to financing. However, his ability to deliver on these ambitious pledges remains to be seen.

