PAC Commends and Criticizes President Chakwera, Urges Action on Economy and Corruption

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) met with President Lazarus Chakwera on January 13, 2025, to address critical national issues, praising his administration’s achievements while expressing dissatisfaction with its handling of corruption, the economy, and civil service leadership gaps.

The meeting, held at Kamuzu Palace, saw PAC Chairperson Msgr. Dr. Patrick Thawale commend the President for infrastructure improvements, particularly the transformation of Lilongwe’s roads, which have become a source of pride for Malawians. PAC also acknowledged the President’s resilience in the face of economic challenges and natural disasters. However, it noted that significant gaps remain in governance and service delivery.

Criticism on Corruption

PAC expressed disappointment with the government’s handling of corruption cases, citing inaction and indecisiveness on multiple allegations involving senior officials. Msgr. Dr. Thawale emphasized that corruption has eroded public trust in the administration, undermining the integrity of the presidency. He reminded the President of his 2019 and 2020 campaign promises to fight corruption, which raised public expectations of a strong stance against graft.

“Your leadership has demonstrated serious weaknesses on the alleged abuse of funds and corruption, especially in areas like the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) and fuel procurement,” Thawale said. He called for immediate action to restore confidence in the government’s anti-corruption drive.

Concerns About the Economy

On economic matters, PAC highlighted the worsening standard of living, with high commodity prices far exceeding citizens’ incomes. While the appointment of a new Reserve Bank Governor was welcomed, PAC urged President Chakwera to re-evaluate his cabinet and key departments to improve fiscal policy management. The organization also criticized the administration’s numerous international trips, which it argued have fueled perceptions of excessive public expenditure amid the economic crisis.

“The impression created is that there is a deliberate disregard for the welfare of Malawians,” PAC noted, urging the President to focus on practical measures to alleviate economic hardships.

Civil Service Leadership and Governance

The meeting also addressed issues in the civil service, which PAC described as the engine of public service delivery. Thawale pointed out that the sector remains demotivated and dysfunctional, citing the long-vacant Principal Secretary Administration position in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) as an example of poor leadership. He called for immediate reforms to reinvigorate the public service and curb grand corruption.

Election Preparedness and Conflict Prevention

As Malawi approaches the 2025 elections, PAC emphasized the importance of practicing good governance to prevent electoral conflicts. The committee condemned the suppression of opposition demonstrations while also criticizing violent actions such as the stoning of the presidential motorcade. PAC called on the administration to ensure fair governance and refrain from politically motivated arrests, warning that poor governance could cast doubt on the credibility of the elections.

Call for Action

In its concluding remarks, PAC urged President Chakwera to take decisive action on the issues raised, cautioning that public patience is running thin. Thawale warned that the current political atmosphere places the President’s party at risk of losing public support unless significant improvements are made in governance and service delivery.

“Although road construction is excellent, the standard of living has deteriorated, perceptions of corruption persist, and frustrations in the civil service remain evident,” Thawale said. “We are calling upon you to act on issues of national importance before the public rises against you. Patience has limits.”

The meeting ended with PAC reiterating its commitment to holding the government accountable while remaining hopeful that the President will address these pressing challenges before the 2025 elections.

