Two Power Generation Units of Kapichira Hydro Station Undergo Extensive Maintenance After 20 Years of Operation

Kapichira Hydro Power Station in Chikwawa, commissioned in 2000, has begun extensive maintenance on two of its power generation units after they developed significant damage from years of continuous operation. The wear and tear prompted the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) to shut down the units on New Year’s Day for repairs, removing 64.8 megawatts from the national grid.

As a result, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) initiated a national load-shedding exercise. However, within two weeks, one unit has been successfully repaired and is expected to resume generating 32.4 megawatts of power today, Monday.

This update was shared with a media team that accompanied Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola to assess the progress of the maintenance work at Kapichira, which has been ongoing 24/7 since January 1.

EGENCO’s acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eng. Dr. Maxon Chitawo, and the Power Station Manager explained that the damage to the two units was exacerbated by continuous siltation of the Shire River. Over time, sand has worn out the rings supporting the turbines, which rotate at over 250 revolutions per minute.

The worn rings had to be removed and replaced, a challenging process that involved unscrewing massive bolts and nuts that had not been touched since the plant’s construction two decades ago.

Additionally, removing the heavy machinery from the bottom of the plant to the ground floor required heavy cranes for proper repair, while other equipment was transported to the Power Station at Chichiri in Blantyre for concentrated repairs and spare parts replacement.

Throughout the process, EGENCO maintained operations with the remaining two units, which together generate 50% of Kapichira’s total 129.6 megawatt capacity.

Eng. Dr. Chitawo emphasized the need to assess the condition of these units, which were commissioned in 2013 under Kapichira Phase II.

The Power Station Manager also guided the Minister and media team to the water intake area, where the process of scouring sand and debris that accumulate over time is carried out. This accumulation has increased due to environmental degradation, and the sand and debris are fed into the Shire River by upstream rivers during rainy seasons. To mitigate this, EGENCO conducts regular scouring to prevent blockages as the river’s water levels rise.

Minister Matola praised EGENCO management and the engineering team for their “swift response” in addressing the maintenance needs, noting that the equipment parts had exceeded their lifespan and needed replacing.

“It’s crucial that we assess the other two units commissioned in 2013 under Kapichira Phase II to ensure maximum power generation while we continue to plan for new plants along the Shire River,” the Minister stated.

Among the projects being developed is the Mpatamanga hydro plant, located between Neno and Blantyre, which is nearing the completion of its feasibility study. The Mpatamanga plant is expected to generate over 361 megawatts, along with an additional 200 megawatts from the Kholombidzo plant in Balaka.

Matola also thanked the public for their patience and understanding during the load-shedding period, emphasizing that the maintenance works are critical to ensuring the long-term sustainability of Kapichira Hydro Power Station.

In addition to the current maintenance, Kapichira Hydro Power Station was severely affected by Cyclone Ana in 2022, which led to the loss of its entire 130 megawatts of power from the national grid. The restoration of the plant took over a year to complete.

