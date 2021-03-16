Kabambe sells out DPP’s Chikwawa East parliamentary aspirant

March 16, 2021 Elijah Phompho -MEC Sringer Be the first to comment

Opposition Democratic  Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful, Dalitso Kabembe  on Monday drummed up support for the party’s parliamentary aspirant for Chikwawa East constituency Ginford  Maulidi saying he has got right education and work experience to develop the area.

Kabambe and his wife at the political campaign
Kabembe  (r) campaigns for the party’s parliamentary aspirant for Chikwawa East constituency Ginford Maulidi

Speaking when he held a campaign rally at Bodza Primary School Ground, Kabambe said the DPP  believes in development and that as such the party wants it’s MPs to be able to lobby for various development projects in their areas and also to ensure that such developments are fulfilled  apart from ensuring that proper laws are enacted in the National Assembly.

Kabambe said owing to Maulidi’s education background and work experience, the party is optimistic that Maulidi  is the right candidate for the area.

“The DPP  set up a number of development initiatives in this area such as the Thabwa  Fatima East bank road and the Shire valley transformation project that needs to be followed trough. Maulidi went up to the university level and he has been working with a number of Non Governmental Organizations(NGOs) for the past fifteen years doing development work national wide.

“It is on the basis of his credentials that we as DPP feels he is the right candidate to  develop  this area and therefore he must be given a chance to demonstrate himself that he can support  people in this area with development ”, said Kabambe.

On his part DPP parliamentary aspirant for the area Ginford Maulidi said a mong others he intends to champion women and youth economic empowerment projects in the area once elected as an  MP.

Also present at Kabambe’s rally was the party’s Regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha and DPP parliamentarian for Nsanje lalanje Gladys Ganda  apart from  other party’s regional executive members.

Kabambe’s rally in the area preceded some whistle stop tours the party’s vice president for the southern region Kondwan Nankhumwa  conducted on Sunday  at Phimbi and Mpama primary schools and also at Savala resource center drumming up support for the DPP candidate for the area ahead of the 30th March by elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi rapper Phyzix  bags 4  nominationsin Africa hip-hop Music Awards 

Malawi's high-flying multi award-winning Afro-Hip artist and rapper, Phyzix also known as Captain Bae has been nominated in four categories...

Close