Malawi rapper Phyzix  bags 4  nominationsin Africa hip-hop Music Awards 

Malawi’s high-flying multi award-winning Afro-Hip artist and rapper, Phyzix also known as Captain Bae has been nominated in four categories of the Africa Hip hop awards 2021.

Phyzix, real name Noel Chikoleka, a banker, marketer, song writer and producer who won five awards in 2020 and became the first ever Hip-hop artist in history African to recieve fourteen awards nominations in a single calender said: “I am super excited.”

He added: “This is good news not for me but for my country, Malawi. Whatever happens don’t matter, the most important thing is that people across the borders recognise my hustle and I would like send my gratitude and appreciation to my fans and all Malawians for believing in me and my music.”

The Follow hit maker said it is time all Malawian musicians come together for a unity of purpose to take Malawi music to the global stage.

“Now is the time that we stick together to hoist the Malawian flag aloft. I am so proud of what I have achieved so far and I will continue pushing hard until I reach the peak of musical Golan Heights.

“Success is a final product of hard-work, focus, dedication, commitment, resilience and an understanding that failure and being denied is part of the process,” said the Noninoni hit-maker.

In a letter informing Phyzix of the ‘Good news,’ Africa Hip Hop Awards President and Chief Executive Officer a Mr. B. Tofani said: “It is my personal pleasure to congratulate you on your nomination for the Africa Hip-hop Awards.”

The letter further reads: “The recognition of your peers entitles you within the African music industry is a significant and meaningful honour that entitles you to proudly wear the title of African Hip-hop awards as you join a select and prestigious group who share that achievement.”

The four categories in which Phyzix have been nominated are; Hip-hop Album of the year (Gamba Season) Best Male of the year, Best song of the year (Makofi) and the People’s choice award.

Malawi’s iconic music producer and multi-award winning Afro-urban Hip-hop kingpin, Tapps Bandawe recently declared that Phyzix is ready for the international stage.

Information Minister Gospel Kazako also heaped praise on the Zachibwana lyrist hailing him as a complete artist who can represent Malawi as a music export to the rest of the world.

Phyzix is the first hip-hop artist in the history Malawi music to have 14 albums under his belt. He is also the first Hip-hop artist to sell more than any other artist in a year with his Gamba Season.

The Makofi creator has just finished working on his new album, Flaws which is expected to be launched on March 26th 2021.

The Gamba wa Suit and him of the ‘very good, very good’ vibe has since so far released one song from the forthcoming album titled Momo which features one of Malawi’s talented music prodigy, Nepman.

