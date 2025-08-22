Kabambe shines in first round of Debate

United Transformation Movement (UTM) President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe outclassed other candidates in terms of capacity and competence as every question that moderators were asking during the first round of 2025 Presidential Debate happening at Bingu International Convention Centre on Thursday night, were resonating well with UTM Manifesto pillars and Kabambe was able to use it as blueprint of his Government approach.

No answer from Kabambe came from his thoughts or imagination. This signify how comprehensive and conclusive UTM Manifesto is.

“Is there a tribe that has ever saved Malawi? No, not one. The moment we stop as a country rallying behind tribal politics is that moment Malawi shall start getting better. It is not about which tribe the president should be, rather it should be what capabilities a desired president must be.

“In any case, a president must be a capable one. Capability in this case means physical ability, academic abilities, experience and skill set needful for the highest position. These are key areas we must seriously assess before making a choice,” Kabambe stressed a point.

